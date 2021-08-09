 
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Harry Styles looks unrecognizable in thick mustache

Harry Styles looked dashing with mustache as he and her ladylove Olivia Wilde appeared to welcome a beautiful girl to her home in Los Angeles after returning from a romantic Italian vacation last month.

The celebrity duo, who are spending most of their time together, were both seen out by the black fence on Olivia's property as they welcomed an strange visitor to her home.

Harry stayed inside the yard, while his girlfriend Olivia was seen stepping outside the fence. She ported a white dress covered in vertical gray stripes with a plunging collar and short sleeves.

The singer/actor was seen standing behind the shoulder-height fence as he chatted with the guest, looking stunning in a white graphic T-shirt and had a set of thick white oval-shaped sunglasses perched on his shaggy hair.

The former One Direction singer looked happy after changing up his look considerably with a thick handlebar mustaches and some designer stubble to accompany it.

