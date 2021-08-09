 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Danish Taimoor shares a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Danish Taimoor shares a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary
Danish Taimoor shares a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary

Pakistani actor and host Danish Taimoor shared a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan to wish her on their 7th wedding anniversary.

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

The Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and posted a stunning photo of Ayeza in traditional bridal outfit to wish her.

He wrote “@ayezakhan.ak 7 years ago, on this very date, I saw you in your wedding dress, a radiant vision, beautiful and sublime, and to this day I look at you with the very same awe, as if it’s the first time we met.”

“And this is an ode to you and to our story Happy Anniversary,” followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, Ayeza Khan said “Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day. @danishtaimoor16, you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish. It’s been 7 long years, MashAllah. Happy Anniversary.”

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.

More From Showbiz:

Aima Baig leaves fans swooning with latest photos from trip to northern areas

Aima Baig leaves fans swooning with latest photos from trip to northern areas
Bollywood actor Anupam Shyam passes away at age of 63

Bollywood actor Anupam Shyam passes away at age of 63
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Adnan Siddiqui feels ‘absolutely’ fine as he recovers from Covid-19

Adnan Siddiqui feels ‘absolutely’ fine as he recovers from Covid-19
Hira Mani wins hearts with her killer dance moves in latest video

Hira Mani wins hearts with her killer dance moves in latest video
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors who change their name spelling: 'They're insecure'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors who change their name spelling: 'They're insecure'
Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos

Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos

Yasra Rizvi says she does selected work because directors prefer 'fun-loving' actors

Yasra Rizvi says she does selected work because directors prefer 'fun-loving' actors
Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan celebrate as ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ crosses 1bn YouTube views

Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan celebrate as ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ crosses 1bn YouTube views
Bollywood rejoices after Neeraj Chopra wins gold for India at Tokyo Olympics

Bollywood rejoices after Neeraj Chopra wins gold for India at Tokyo Olympics

Geo's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' becomes first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube

Geo's 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' becomes first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube
Kiara Advani leaves fans gushing over PDA-filled photos with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani leaves fans gushing over PDA-filled photos with Sidharth Malhotra

Latest

view all