Danish Taimoor shares a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary

Pakistani actor and host Danish Taimoor shared a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan to wish her on their 7th wedding anniversary.

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

The Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram and posted a stunning photo of Ayeza in traditional bridal outfit to wish her.

He wrote “@ayezakhan.ak 7 years ago, on this very date, I saw you in your wedding dress, a radiant vision, beautiful and sublime, and to this day I look at you with the very same awe, as if it’s the first time we met.”

“And this is an ode to you and to our story Happy Anniversary,” followed by a heart emoji.



Earlier, Ayeza Khan said “Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day. @danishtaimoor16, you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish. It’s been 7 long years, MashAllah. Happy Anniversary.”

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.