 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Reuters

R&B singer R Kelly heads to trial on sex abuse charges

By
Reuters

Monday Aug 09, 2021

R&B singer R Kelly heads to trial on sex abuse charges
R&B singer R Kelly heads to trial on sex abuse charges

NEW YORK: R. Kelly will be in a Brooklyn court on Monday as jury selection begins in his sex trafficking trial, where a conviction could result in decades in prison for the Grammy-winning R&B singer.

Federal prosecutors charged Kelly, 54, with leading an entourage of managers, bodyguards and others to recruit women and girls for him, and to produce pornography, including child pornography.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to a nine-count indictment that includes accusations of racketeering, bribery, extortion and demanding "absolute commitment" from victims, isolating them from friends and family and requiring they call him "Daddy."

The trial before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly begins on Aug. 18 and may last several weeks.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been jailed for more than two years.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello showers love on Shawn Mendes on his birthday

Camila Cabello showers love on Shawn Mendes on his birthday
Princess Eugenie shares unseen childhood photos with Princess Beatrice on her 33rd birthday

Princess Eugenie shares unseen childhood photos with Princess Beatrice on her 33rd birthday
Prince Harry to ask cousin Eugenie to help him with bombshell memoir

Prince Harry to ask cousin Eugenie to help him with bombshell memoir

DaBaby takes apology post for homophobic remarks down on Instagram

DaBaby takes apology post for homophobic remarks down on Instagram

Meghan Markle's brother dishes dirt on her in latest interview

Meghan Markle's brother dishes dirt on her in latest interview

Harry Styles looks unrecognizable in thick mustache

Harry Styles looks unrecognizable in thick mustache
Ben Affleck tears himself away from Jennifer Lopez to spend time with kids

Ben Affleck tears himself away from Jennifer Lopez to spend time with kids
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe seen grinning ear to ear in touching post

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe seen grinning ear to ear in touching post
Kanye West tries to persuade Kim Kardashian with his heart-melting songs

Kanye West tries to persuade Kim Kardashian with his heart-melting songs
Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after state media raps 'unworthy' stars

Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after state media raps 'unworthy' stars
Meghan Markle hurts emotions of her father

Meghan Markle hurts emotions of her father
Selena Gomez opens up on her life before fame

Selena Gomez opens up on her life before fame

Latest

view all