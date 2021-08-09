Royal family members fear to be axed with Charles' ascension to the throne

Prince Charles has wanted to trim down the monarchy 'for a very long time'

Members of the royal family face mounting pressure of getting axed when Prince Charles becomes King.



The Prince of Wales wants to slim down the monarchy with Prince William, Kate Middleton and rising stars Sophie and Prince Edward most likely to stay on as senior working royals.

According to Gyles Brandreth, the author of Philip: The final portrait Charles thinks “going forward we are going to go back to a much slimmed down [monarchy]”.

Brandeth also claimed Philip told him that when he became the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, the royal family only comprised of “the King and the Queen and the two young Princesses”.

He said: “That was it really. That was the Royal Family. And now of course it became this larger thing altogether.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin revealed Charles has wanted to trim down the monarchy “for a very long time.”

She said the Prince wanted to do so in order to “save costs and make people be worth the money that they get from the taxpayer”.