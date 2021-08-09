Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer biopsy results

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman recently turned to social media and updated fans on the status of his skin cancer biopsy test results.

The singer shared the news via a video and highlighted the findings alongside a caption that read, “Update on my biopsy: It’s comeback “inconclusive”. This means they didn’t take enough. That said, the worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC).”

“So when I’m done filming, I’ll have it rechecked. I know I’m repeating myself and will probably not stop … please get skin checks and wear sunscreen.”

He concluded his note with a show of thanks to fans and added, “Thank you all for so much support. I’m seeing your comments and stories. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist - I’m happy.”

