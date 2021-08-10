Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is about pre-partition courtesans of Heeramandi, Lahore

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is famous for his period sagas, is diving into a controversial and unconventional tale for his upcoming project.

The Bajirao Mastani filmmaker this time around is making his digital debut with Heeramandi. where he will present a web series on the courtesans of a pre-partitioned Lahore.

"We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close (sic)," wrote Netflix in their post on Tuesday.



The revelation comes a day after the director celebrated 25 years in the industry.



Bhansali as well fondly talked about the project with a media outlet earlier.

"It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. It’s very vast and ambitious," he said.



Heera Mandi is known as the red light area of Lahore. It is located inside the Walled City of Lahore.

