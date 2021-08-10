 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock fighting over Montana ranch amid divorce war

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

While the singer wants to sell it, Blackstock wants to keep it to further his career as a rodeo manager

Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock are engaged in a dispute over their Montana ranch. 

While the singer wants to sell it, Blackstock wants to keep it to further his career as a rodeo manager. 

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, Clarkson wanted to give off the property because it was a “financial burden."

During the couple's divorce hearings in February and March, the music manager revealed he has plans of quitting the entertainment industry to become a full-time rancher, adding that he spends “minimal time” managing his one remaining client, Blake Shelton.

“The evidence in this case shows that after the date of Separation, Respondent made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time,” the judge wrote in court documents filed on Friday, August 6. 

“He testified that he is not devoting any effort toward expanding his client list and music management business. … Respondent has made a very deliberate choice, that he testified he planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work.”

It was found out in court that the cost of maintaining the ranch is $81,000 per month, but Clarkson’s request to sell the property was denied because Blackstock is living and working there.

