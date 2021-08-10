Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock fighting over Montana ranch amid divorce war

While the singer wants to sell it, Blackstock wants to keep it to further his career as a rodeo manager

Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock are engaged in a dispute over their Montana ranch.



While the singer wants to sell it, Blackstock wants to keep it to further his career as a rodeo manager.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, Clarkson wanted to give off the property because it was a “financial burden."



During the couple's divorce hearings in February and March, the music manager revealed he has plans of quitting the entertainment industry to become a full-time rancher, adding that he spends “minimal time” managing his one remaining client, Blake Shelton.

“The evidence in this case shows that after the date of Separation, Respondent made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time,” the judge wrote in court documents filed on Friday, August 6.

“He testified that he is not devoting any effort toward expanding his client list and music management business. … Respondent has made a very deliberate choice, that he testified he planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work.”

It was found out in court that the cost of maintaining the ranch is $81,000 per month, but Clarkson’s request to sell the property was denied because Blackstock is living and working there.