FIA arrests model Arfa Khan over alleged blackmailing

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing Lahore has arrested model and actress Arfa Khan for allegedly blackmailing a businessman.



According to the FIA, a case has been lodged against Arfa Khan for defrauding the businessman of Rs 300,000 and demanding an extortion of Rs 10 million as well.

Arfa has been arrested by the FIA cybercrime wing after the case was registered against her.