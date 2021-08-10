Elizabeth Debicki pictured filming for 'The Crown'

 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Elizabeth Debicki is shooting for the next season of Netflix show "The Crown".

The Australian actress essays the role of Princess Diana who was previously played by Emma Corrin on the show.

According to The Northern Times, the Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki looked the spitting image of Princess Diana as she stepped out of Ardverikie House on the shore of Loch Laggan.

The newspaper also published the picture in latest report.

According to the publication, the 30-year-old was spotted filming scenes alongside two young actors playing Prince Harry and Prince William.


