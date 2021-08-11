Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer reportedly dating after 'Friends' reunion episode

The rumoured couple has been cooking dinners together, taking long walks, and enjoying quality time together

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly dating each other after they confessed to liking each other on the reunion episode of the hit sitcom Friends.



Fans have been rooting for the on-screen couple to finally start seeing each other, and it looks like their confession on the show have stirred up their past emotions.

According to a source cited by Closer magazine, Aniston and Schwimmer are spending more time together at her LA home and have grown increasingly closer than ever before.

Ever since the show went aired, the "chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.”

The source also revealed that the duo had started “texting immediately after filming and, just last month,” with Schwimmer flying all the way from his home in New York to see the actress in LA.

As per the tipster, the rumoured couple has been cooking dinners together, taking long walks, and enjoying quality time together.