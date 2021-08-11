 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Sophia Bush says she isn't allowed to discuss her failed marriage with Chad Michael Murray

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

American actor Sophia Bush is moving on from her past marriage with Chad Michael Murray and wants the world to do the same.

During her recent interview on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the One Tree Hill star was asked about her former costar and ex-husband.

“Oh, I’m not going to talk about him at all,” said Bush.

“I’m not allowed to because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into [that] I’m talking [expletive] about somebody who I don’t even know anymore, who’s clearly a grown-up,” she shared.

The two had married back in April 2005 when they were both 23. However, their marriage couldn’t last longer than five months and they separated in September of the same year.

“I was a very naive 21-year-old kid and that’s all there is to it. Lots of people do lots of stupid [expletive] before their prefrontal cortexes are fully formed — and they’re not until they’re 26. So you do the math on my timeline,” she said.

“I literally didn’t have a whole brain. So I have humor and grace for being a kid, and having the experience that I have,” she added. 

