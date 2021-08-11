Cardi B disagrees with celebs who don't shower regularly: 'It’s giving itchy'

Cardi B is confused by all those celebrities do who not believe in showering daily.

The rapper, who never shies away from expressing her opinions, took to her Twitter on Tuesday and sent out a general question to her fans.

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy,” she wrote on the micro-blogging app.

The 28-year-old's concerned remarks have come after a lot of celebrities confessed that showering is not a part of their daily routine.



Actor Jake Gyllenhaal recently admitted that he doesn’t find bathing regularly “necessary.”



“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” Gyllenhaal, 40, told Vanity Fair last week while promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

"Good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard also mentioned that they wait for their daughters to “stink” before cleaning them.