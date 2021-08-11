 
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him

Ryan Reynolds has hilariously revealed that Blake Lively aside, his own kids troll him.

The Free Guy actor spoke to People about internet trolling, something which he is all too familiar with.

When asked if he ever got trolled himself, the Deadpool actor went on to reveal that there is no one in the house that spares him.

"Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife [Blake Lively] trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home."

"Even my daughters [James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and Betty, 22 months,] now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing," the dad of three adds, laughing.

