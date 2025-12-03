Michael Douglas, wife Catherine break silence on network boycott rumours

Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have recently broken silence on speculations about considering a CNN boycott.

After an appearance from their son, Dylan Douglas on CNN’s NewsNight went viral, rumours claimed that Michael and his wife, actress Catherine felt the interview was “unfair and exploitative,” and “even decided to boycott the network”.

However, the representatives of both stars have issued their responses regarding boycotting the network.

“The rumour that Catherine and Michael are boycotting CNN is news to them,” said the Catherine rep in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly.

The rep stated, “They support accurate reporting, which this rumour isn’t.”

Later, Michael’s spokesperson also clarified that the veteran actor has “no problem with going on or watching CNN”.

For those unversed, Michael and Catherine’s son reportedly appeared on CNN’s NewsNight, where he had a heated argument with conservative commentator Scott Jennings on political topics, including government shutdown and healthcare on November 10.

Meanwhile Dylan and Scott’s debate resurfaced on November 30 after Rob Shuter, a British-American journalist and gossip columnist, claimed in his Substack post that Dylan’s parents are “upset” about the interview and “fuming at CNN”.

Rob added that it was a “‘never again, blacklist the whole network’ levels of furious”.

His post instantly went viral with several mainstream outlets reported on this speculation.