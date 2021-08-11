 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘was desperate’ to attend Obama’s party: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Meghan Markle ‘was desperate’ to attend Obama’s party: report
Meghan Markle ‘was desperate’ to attend Obama’s party: report

Experts recently addressed Meghan Markle’s allegedly desperate desire to be invited to Obama’s party.

For those unversed, the former president of the United States of America had a master list of invitees to his birthday celebrations this year but was forced to scale back from his original list of 475 names due to covid-19 restrictions.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Angela Levin.

In her piece for The Sun she wrote, “I am told that despite claiming she was unable to attend, Meghan desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama’s amazing party. But the fact is, Harry and Meghan were never even on the original list.”

Many royal fans also speculated upon the supposed birthday snub and assume it is due to Obama’s loyalty to Queen Elizabeth.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey once told the Telegraph, “It arguably will not have gone down well with a couple who have always put 'family first' to see Harry and Meghan being so openly critical of their royal relatives during their Oprah interview in March.”

However, it is also important to note that shortly before news of their alleged snub went viral, sources close to Page Six did claim that the duo were “not planning to attend” due to personal reasons.  

More From Entertainment:

Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

Princess Anne congratulates Team GB athletes

Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry

Kate Middleton all set to ‘replace unneeded’ Prince Harry
Dua Lipa, Elton John's 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) to release on Friday

Dua Lipa, Elton John's 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) to release on Friday

Elsa Pataky calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite husband ever'

Elsa Pataky calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite husband ever'
Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him

Ryan Reynolds hilariously reveals that kids, Blake Lively troll him
Camila Cabello urges fans for ‘empathy for migrants’

Camila Cabello urges fans for ‘empathy for migrants’
Dax Shepard reveals the crazy benefit of marrying Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard reveals the crazy benefit of marrying Kristen Bell
To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response

To bathe or not to bathe: Rihanna weighs in on matter in hilarious response
Beyoncé spills plans for new music: 'I feel a renaissance emerging'

Beyoncé spills plans for new music: 'I feel a renaissance emerging'
Beyoncé talks fears of messing up: ‘People wanted me to fail’

Beyoncé talks fears of messing up: ‘People wanted me to fail’
Prince Charles, Diana cake sells for $2,558

Prince Charles, Diana cake sells for $2,558
Normani gets candid about 'reinventing' herself after being 'overlooked'

Normani gets candid about 'reinventing' herself after being 'overlooked'

Latest

view all