Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Elsa Pataky calls Chris Hemsworth her 'favourite husband ever'

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 38th birthday today (Wednesday). Thousands of fans sent birthday greetings to the "Thor" star on social media websites.

His wife and actress Elsa Pataky shared some memorable pictures with Chris with a funny a caption on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever," she wrote.

She added, "You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness."

Chirs Hemsworth also received birthday wishes from his Avengers co-stars on social media.

