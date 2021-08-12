 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday

Chris Hemsworth - who turned 38 on Wednesday (August 11) - is celebrating his birthday with a special surprise from his children.

The Thor actor showed off an extravagant cake that his three little ones baked for his auspicious day . The cake is complete with candles and lots of sprinkles.

The dashing actor wrote: "Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy," Chris captioned the slideshow of images. "Love you all ! Cheers"

Chris shares daughter India, 9, and 7-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky. On Wednesday, Pataky celebrated the actor with a sweet carousel of snapshots.

"Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever.????You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness," Elsa Pataky wrote in the caption of the post.

In honor of Chris' big day, his brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth couldn't pass up the opportunity to play a few pranks on him. Liam wrote "Happy birthday @chrishemsworth" next to a shot of himself and Luke, 40, wrestling under a waterfall instead of posting a picture of Chris.

Chris went along with the joke by writing in the comments, "I'm the best photographer going round." Luke also trolled Chris by posting a selfie of himself and Liam while wishing the Avengers: Endgame star a happy birthday.

