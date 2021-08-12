Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'

The reality TV star recently credited West for showing her 'how to be more confident'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have continued to praise each other despite divorce.



The reality TV star recently credited West for showing her 'how to be more confident.'

On Wednesday's episode of the We Are Supported By... podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kim said, "I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."

She added the she "used to be such a people pleaser" but has since learned the importance of "just being myself first," regardless of what other people think.

"You don't have to please everyone," Kim said.

"As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you," she added. "That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."