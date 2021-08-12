 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

The reality TV star recently credited West for showing her 'how to be more confident'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have continued to praise each other despite divorce. 

The reality TV star recently credited West for showing her 'how to be more confident.'

On Wednesday's episode of the We Are Supported By... podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kim said, "I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment."

She added the she "used to be such a people pleaser" but has since learned the importance of "just being myself first," regardless of what other people think.

"You don't have to please everyone," Kim said.

"As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you," she added. "That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued

Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued
Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties
Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850

Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850
Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video
Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday
Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win

Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win
Meghan and Harry weren’t invited to Obama's birthday bash: Here's why

Meghan and Harry weren’t invited to Obama's birthday bash: Here's why
Billie Eilish hilariously responds to fan over 'boring' comments about her style

Billie Eilish hilariously responds to fan over 'boring' comments about her style
Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy

Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy
Rihanna wakes up like a dream for any entrepreneur

Rihanna wakes up like a dream for any entrepreneur

Latest

view all