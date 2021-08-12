 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go house-hunting again, duo eyeing $85million mansion

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

The loved-up couple were spotted looking at an $85million mansion having a basketball court, gym and a bar 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on a house-hunting spree in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. 

According to reports, the loved-up couple were spotted looking at an  $85million mansion. 

The house, despite being listed as a “single family home,” is a two-story mansion in the coveted 90210 zip code and has 12 bedrooms and 24 full bathrooms.

Other features of the sprawling mansion include “one-of-a-kind” indoor sports complex, complete with a basketball court, pickleball court, gym, boxing ring, and a sports lounge and bar. 

Along with the main house, the estate features a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two bedroom guardhouse.  

JLo and Ben were earlier spotted looking at estates in the LA neighbourhood, including visiting a $65 million mansion on Billionaire’s Row. 

However, it looks like Bennifer has amped up their budget and are now on a lookout for a swanky mansion worth $85 million. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hardy weighs in on future career prospects after 'shifting priorities'

Tom Hardy weighs in on future career prospects after 'shifting priorities'

Terry Crews gives his take on Hollywood’s bathing debate

Terry Crews gives his take on Hollywood’s bathing debate
Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued

Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued
Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'

Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'
Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties
Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850

Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850
Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video
Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday
Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win

Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win
Meghan and Harry weren’t invited to Obama's birthday bash: Here's why

Meghan and Harry weren’t invited to Obama's birthday bash: Here's why

Latest

view all