Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go house-hunting again, duo eyeing $85million mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on a house-hunting spree in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.



According to reports, the loved-up couple were spotted looking at an $85million mansion.

The house, despite being listed as a “single family home,” is a two-story mansion in the coveted 90210 zip code and has 12 bedrooms and 24 full bathrooms.

Other features of the sprawling mansion include “one-of-a-kind” indoor sports complex, complete with a basketball court, pickleball court, gym, boxing ring, and a sports lounge and bar.

Along with the main house, the estate features a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two bedroom guardhouse.

JLo and Ben were earlier spotted looking at estates in the LA neighbourhood, including visiting a $65 million mansion on Billionaire’s Row.

However, it looks like Bennifer has amped up their budget and are now on a lookout for a swanky mansion worth $85 million.

