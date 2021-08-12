 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Web Desk

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson slammed by Charles over 'outrageous' living conditions

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Although divorced, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson live together lavishly at the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have earned Prince Charles' wrath over the way are leading their lives. 

Although divorced, the duo lives together lavishly at the Royal Lodge, near Windsor Castle. 

This has angered Charles. Sources have claimed the Prince of Wales is upset over Sarah being a permanent resident of the royal property.

One claimed, “Andrew and Sarah might try to argue that she is only a guest, but the reality is that she lives at Royal Lodge and has done so for some time.

“The Queen is very affectionate towards the Duchess of York, but Prince Charles thinks the whole set up is absolutely outrageous.

“It adds to the embarrassment of the situation," the insider added.

Meanwhile, royal expert Dan Wotton quoted a source as saying that Charles and William are fuming over Andrew's alleged connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued him for sexual abuse. 

