Barbra Streisand reveals Prince Charles sent her flowers after affair rumors started

Barbra Streisand claims she was sent flowers by Prince Charles after affair claims were brought to light



Award winning actress Barbra Streisand admits Prince Charles sent her flowers after rumors of their alleged affair started making headlines all across the media.

The actor spoke out about the prince’s kindness while interviewing with Ross King on ITV's Lorraine.

Streisand admits it all occurred at Prince Charles private Gloucestershire, Highgrove House, way before he met Princess Diana.

There she admitted she had a number of run-ins with the king-to-be before he met Princess Diana and even sent her flowers on one occasion.

While reminiscing over the ‘sweet act’ Streisand was quoted saying, “It was so sweet. I was recording at Warner Brothers and he asked to meet me,' the ten-time Grammy winner began. 'I offered him a sip of tea and I thought "they didn’t have to test me for poison or something!”

“But we became friends and I loved spending time at Highgrove and spending some time with him. I saw this bouquet of flowers and I said, ‘Who sent me that?’ and my assistant said, ‘A fan called Charles’.”

“I looked and they weren’t from a florist, they were from his gardens and she mistook it as a fan. It was so funny. Prince Charles! That was before he met Diana.”

Before concluding she made a quip that took the interviewer by storm, “If I played my cards right, I could have wound up being the first Jewish princess!”