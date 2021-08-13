 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk losing ‘crucial alliance’ for US dream

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly treading a dangerous line that may end up torching their dreams for a US life before it even begins and it all lies in the possibility of them losing a crucial alliance.

This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator and expert Angela Mollardal.

During her interview on The Morning Show she addressed the dwindling relations between the Obamas and the Sussex’s and referenced the 60th birthday snub a a possible indicator.

She was quoted saying, “The reason [for not being invited to Obama’s 60th] is they may have had a falling out.”

“There is a lot of speculation that they are not the great mates that they thought they were. Obviously, anytime you invite Meghan and Harry to something it becomes problematic.”

“Often all the attention is on them, that being said, they are old friends. We don't know what has been happening behind the scenes.”

