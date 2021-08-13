 
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
Allegations against Prince Andrew can affect US-UK diplomatic relations: report

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Allegations against Prince Andrew can affect US-UK diplomatic relations: report

As the sexual assault allegations surfaced against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York was seen visiting Queen Elizabeth in Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the monarch is spending her summer vacations.

Neither Prince Andrew nor the royal family has publicly commented on the allegations .

Prince Andrew's alleged sexual assault case is sparking fears of a diplomatic row between the UK and the US, UK's Daily Express quoted an Italian newspaper as saying.

Citing an article  published by " Il Giornale" , the report said the lawsuit for the alleged sexual assault of a minor against Queen Elizabeth's son could mean the end of the Royal Family and trouble for the special relationship between the US and the UK.

Prince George has been accused by Virginia Giuffre of raping her when she was was a minor.


