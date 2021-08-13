Cardi B raises eyebrows as she treats daughter Kulture with an expensive handbag

Cardi B sparked controversy with her latest move as she treated her three-year-old daughter Kulture with a whopping $50k designer handback.



The 28-year-old WAP hitmaker, spared no expense when gifting adorable Kulture with the bedazzled rainbow coloured designer piece, and she took to Instagram to show off her little one modelling her new arm candy.



The music icon, who shares her lookalike daughter with husband Offset, posed for the eye-catching yellow handbag which was adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals in the shape of a glitzy rainbow.

Cardi decided to get the handbag made especially for her little one after the fashionable toddler spotted a similar one in Claires.

