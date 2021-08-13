Ed Sheeran invites wife Cherry to enjoy dinner date with Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Ed Sheeran invited his now-wife Cherry Seaborn to a star-studded dinner with Beyoncé and JAY-Z for one of their first dates.



The Perfect hitmaker reconnected with his former secondary school classmate back in July 2015, with the couple getting engaged three years later and tying the knot in 2019.

But in an interview with Rebecca Judd for Apple Music 1, Ed recalled how he dazzled Cherry with a star-studded event shortly after they began dating.

Elsewhere in the chat, Ed revealed that he and Cherry make time for a date night each week. However, the couple have a rule - they're not allowed to discuss their 11-month-old daughter Lyra.