Prince Charles assures Andrew won't return to royal fold amid sexual abuse case

Charles said Andrew's position in the royal family is unrecoverable, as British Police review assault claims

Prince Charles revealed disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, will not resume royal duties after getting embroiled in a sexual abuse lawsuit.



The Prince of Wales said Andrew's current position in the royal family is unrecoverable, as British Police review assault allegations.

"This will be unwelcome reputational damage to the institution" of the monarchy, a source close to Charles told the Times of London on Thursday.

The source added that though Charles "loves his brother and has the ability to have sympathy for the slings and arrows that his brother endures," he "long ago concluded that it is probably an unsolvable problem."

"This will probably further strengthen in the prince's mind that a way back for the duke is demonstrably not possible, because the specter of this [accusation] raises its head with hideous regularity," the insider further shared.



Prince Andrew came under hot water after Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued him for forcing her to get intimate with him three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in August 2019.