 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson scores major win, gets Montana ranch in divorce case

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Clarkson said she wishes to sell her property because it is a 'financial burden' on her

Kelly Clarkson has scored a major victory in her divorce case against ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. 

According to the latest court ruling, Clarkson has won her Montana ranch, where Brandon is currently living, along with major assets that the pair previously shared. 

In documents filed on August 9, the country singer said she wishes to sell her property because it is a 'financial burden' on her. 

Meanwhile, Blackstock said he wants to use the property to focus on being a full-time rancher, leaving behind his career in the entertainment industry as a music manager.

Moreover, he was also challenging the duo’s prenup and requested all their properties split, as well as the singer's income earned during their marriage. 

The judge ruled against the claims, shutting that down, according to TMZ.

Clarkson and Blackstock got married in 2013 and share two children: daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly is not bald, spotted all-hair amid outing with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is not bald, spotted all-hair amid outing with Megan Fox
Prince Charles assures Andrew won't return to royal fold amid sexual abuse case

Prince Charles assures Andrew won't return to royal fold amid sexual abuse case

Cameron Diaz reveals why quit acting at the peak of her career

Cameron Diaz reveals why quit acting at the peak of her career

No charges for YouTuber Jake Paul in 2020 Arizona looting

No charges for YouTuber Jake Paul in 2020 Arizona looting
‘Venom’ movie sequel release delayed amid new COVID-19 wave

‘Venom’ movie sequel release delayed amid new COVID-19 wave
'Lord of the Rings' filming shifted to UK

'Lord of the Rings' filming shifted to UK
Britney Spears’ conservatorship judge Brenda Penny receives death threats

Britney Spears’ conservatorship judge Brenda Penny receives death threats
Ed Sheeran invites wife Cherry to enjoy dinner date with Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Ed Sheeran invites wife Cherry to enjoy dinner date with Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Prince Andrew likely to lose his military patronages following Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit

Prince Andrew likely to lose his military patronages following Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit
Cardi B raises eyebrows as she treats daughter Kulture with an expensive handbag

Cardi B raises eyebrows as she treats daughter Kulture with an expensive handbag
Kim Kardashian was called 'whale' and Kate Middleton 'Waif' during pregnancy

Kim Kardashian was called 'whale' and Kate Middleton 'Waif' during pregnancy
Beyonce's trainer and family friend Craig Adams dies of Covid-19

Beyonce's trainer and family friend Craig Adams dies of Covid-19

Latest

view all