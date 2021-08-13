Meghan Markle's net worth has increased to $60 million from $5 million since her marriage to Harry

 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Friday Aug 13, 2021

Meghan Markles net worth has increased to $60 million from $5 million since her marriage to Harry

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is worth $60 million, Celebrity Net Worth claimed about the fortunes of the former American actress who is married to Prince Harry.

According to reports, Meghan was worth $5 million when she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.

The couple is settled in the United States after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-million deal with streaming giant Netflix. The couple will make documentaries as part of their deal.

The couple has been criticized by millions of royal fans and experts in the UK for signing a deal with Netflix after controversial depiction of some royal family members in Netflix series 'The Crown'.

