What Britney Spears' mother has to say about Jamie Spears stepping down

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears is "pleased" that the singer’s father Jamie Spears has decided to step down as their daughter’s conservator.

In a statement shared through her lawyer via Fox News it read: "Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down. Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment."

Earlier it was reported that Jamie agreed to step down in light of the Toxic singer's plea to have him removed.

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court," according to the legal documents.

"In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears."