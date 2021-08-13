Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance as he shows up for Kylie Jener's birthday

 
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance as he shows up for Kylie Jeners birthday

Rob Kardashian gave a rare public appearance when he was spotted arriving to his sister Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday party.

The reality TV star showed up in a purple metallic Rolls-Royce car and kept it casual with a white T-shirt.

In the photo snapped, Rob did not look too happy as he drove the $300,000 car.

It has been over four years since he decided to keep his distance from the paparazzi after he split from Blac Chyna, his ex-fiancée who also happens to be the mother of his only child Dream Kardashian.

Meanwhile, his sister Khloe Kardashian let fans know Rob was indeed present at Kylie’s bash, adding that her baby brother was her date.

