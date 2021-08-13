 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Elton John calls Cold Heart remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa and John Elton on Friday dropped their track "Cold Heart" (Pnau Remix).

Taking to Twitter, John said, "This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I'm so happy we can now share it - I hope you all love it!."

Dua Lipa said on Twitter, "Elton you are my friend and my hero and I never thought I'd be able to ever say that in a sentence."

She added, "Thank you for all your love and support," she wrote. "Grateful to make music with you in this life."

The song features John singing lyrics from his 1989 single "Sacrifice" and Lipa coming with lyrics from the classic John hit, 1972's "Rocket Man."

More From Entertainment:

Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Thomas Markle blames Harry for changing Meghan's behaviour for the worst

Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’

Jamie Spears unveils Britney Spears battles ‘addiction, mental health woes’
Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

Eminem's child reveals they are 'gender fluid,' changes name and pronouns

Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'

Jessie J shares heartbreaking update: 'Ménière’s disease has affected my voice'
Disney’s CEO reacts to Scarlett Johanson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit

Disney’s CEO reacts to Scarlett Johanson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit
Prince Harry ‘owes royal family nothing’: report

Prince Harry ‘owes royal family nothing’: report
Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance as he shows up for Kylie Jener's birthday

Rob Kardashian makes rare appearance as he shows up for Kylie Jener's birthday

Kit Harrington jokes ‘dad dance’ is infant son’s fault

Kit Harrington jokes ‘dad dance’ is infant son’s fault
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton to team up for a Netflix project together

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton to team up for a Netflix project together

What Britney Spears' mother has to say about Jamie Spears stepping down

What Britney Spears' mother has to say about Jamie Spears stepping down
Films set in coronavirus pandemic to open Sarajevo Film Festival

Films set in coronavirus pandemic to open Sarajevo Film Festival

Latest

view all