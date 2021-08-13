Elton John calls 'Cold Heart' remix culmination of friendship with Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa and John Elton on Friday dropped their track "Cold Heart" (Pnau Remix).

Taking to Twitter, John said, "This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I'm so happy we can now share it - I hope you all love it!."

Dua Lipa said on Twitter, "Elton you are my friend and my hero and I never thought I'd be able to ever say that in a sentence."

She added, "Thank you for all your love and support," she wrote. "Grateful to make music with you in this life."

The song features John singing lyrics from his 1989 single "Sacrifice" and Lipa coming with lyrics from the classic John hit, 1972's "Rocket Man."