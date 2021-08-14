 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Web Desk

TikToker Dixie D'Amelio releases teaser for 'The D'Amelio Show'

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

TikToker Dixie D'Amelio releases teaser for ‘The D'Amelio Show’

Dixie D'Amelio has finally released her official teaser for the brand new reality series The D'Amelio Show.

The exclusive clip has been shared on Hulu’s official YouTube page and shows off Connecticut sisters Dixie and Charli’s family dynamic.

For those unversed, Dixie’s little sister ended up crafting an entire audience base for her dance videos by the time she was 16.

The trailer also promises an in-depth look into the family’s life, as well as the online hate both sisters receive on a daily basis.

The reality show is also set to feature the sisters’ dad and mom, Heidi and Marc, and will officially release on September 3rd, 2021.

Both parents are also said to give their response as to whether they have forced their daughters to give up their childhood in favor of fan bases and influential outreach. 

Check it out below:



