Lorde touches on success of ‘Royals’: I’m under no illusion ill ever top it’

Saturday Aug 14 2021
Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Singer-songwriter Lorde recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the idea of ‘never again’ trying to make a song as big as Royals since it’s a ‘lost cause’ and “I’m under no illusion.”

Lyricist and singer Lorde reveals the unlikely hood of her ever making a song that can top the success of the Royals.

The signer referenced that high during her interview with The New York Times.

She began by addressing the commercial success her 2003 mega-hit enjoyed and admitted she’s under no illusion it’ll ever happen again with any of her new tracks.

She was also quoted saying, "What a lost cause. Can you imagine? I'm under no illusion. That was a moonshot."

With her third album just around the corner, the Times claims the singer has clocked herself out of worldly distractions, including her phone which has permanently been set to grayscale, with no social media apps, YouTube or even browsers.

