Saturday Aug 14 2021
Johnny Depp uses Instagram for the first time in three months to promote his film

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Johnny Depp left his fans excited as he took to Instagram to promote his film 2020 film "Minamata".

Taking to Instagram stories the actor shared a picture from the film and informed his millions of fans that the movie  is releasing on Netflix in the UK and Ireland on Friday.

Depp, who last used his social media account to promote "City of Lies" in March, plays legendary photographer W Eugene Smith.

Directed by Andrew Levitas, the film brings Depp together with a cast of Japanese actors, including Hirayuki Sanada (“The Last Samurai”) and Minami - she uses just the one name - who plays Aileen, the activist who enticed Smith to take on one final story and who later became the photographer’s wife.

 Johnny Depp is followed by more than 10 million people on Instagram which he joined last year.

