Saturday Aug 14 2021
Khloe Kardashian's steamy selfies set internet ablaze, take away breath of her ex Tristan Thompson

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her "natural hair texture" and stunning curves in a series of latest gym selfies on Friday, apparently teasing her ex Tristan Thompson after their split as he jumped to praise her looks.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared her steamy photos, highlighting hair in a curly, shoulder-length style.

The reality Tv star also uploaded short clips to her page in which she can be seen running her fingers through her hair to boost the volume and purses her lips for the camera.

In two photos, she posed in front of weightlifting machines with a pair of bold black sunglasses. Kardashian finished off her look with a fresh set of long red nails.

She captioned the post: "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don't ruin the feeling)."

Kim Kardashian's sister was looking smashing in matching purple cropped tank and leggings, which she paired with light pink sneakers.

Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner commented, "i love your natural hair," while celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons added, "Your natural texture is my FAVORITE..."

Khloe's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan, also left some love face and heart emojis on the post.

Malika Haqq, Kardashian's longtime friend, chimed in writing, "My fav."

Khloe's followers jumped into the comments section to praise her look and natural hair texture. "I love your natural hair." A fan wrote, "You should wear it more often!" Another fan said, "It is so cute! Please don't ever let anyone ruin your good feels!" 

Khloe and Triston are proud parents of their three-year-old daughter True despite their tumultuous relationship and recent split.

