Cameron Diaz recalls meeting husband Benji Madden after Hollywood exit

Cameron Diaz earlier acknowledged she is in a different phase in life after retirement

Cameron Diaz reminisced upon how she came across husband, Benji Madden, after her decision to quit acting.



The former actress told Kevin Hart in Peacock's Hart to Heart show that she growed immensely in her personal life after retirement.

"I met my husband, we started a family," Cameron, who welcomed a daughter, Raddix, in December 2019, shared.

"All of those things I didn't have time for before and didn't have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in."

Having said that, the actress said she still loves acting and it is her passion, "It's fun to do, I love it, I love acting," she shared. "I could go forever. I literally sometimes feel like I have unlimited energy and inertia."

Cameron earlier acknowledged that she is in a different phase in life right now.

"It's just a different time in my life now," she shared in an interview with Yahoo Finance Presents at the time. "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing. So, I can't give...I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."