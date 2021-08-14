 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

The Poosh founder was speculated to be expecting with boyfriend Travis Barker 

Kourtney Kardashian sparked pregnancy rumours with boyfriend Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder was speculated to be expecting when a fan commented, “SHES PREGNANT," on a bunch of photos Kourtney posted flexing her closet. 

Responding directly to the fan, Kourtney wrote, “I'm a woman with a BODY.” However, it appears both comments have since been taken down since then. 

Meanwhile, sources say Kourtney is very happy with Travis Barker, and the two are madly in love. 

“Kourtney and Travis really recognize now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it’s just the two of them, with friends or with their families,” a source said. 

“They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it’s really whatever makes Kourtney happy. [Now, they’re] just living in the moment and enjoying each day," they added. 

