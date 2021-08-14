 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Will Prince Harry criticise US withdrawal from Afghanistan?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Will Prince Harry criticise US withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Prince Harry said in 2013 that he killed Afghan insurgents during sorties against the Taliban while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan where he was a gunner in Apache attack helicopters.

The Taliban had said they would do its utmost to kidnap or kill Harry during his tour, and an Afghan insurgent warlord labeled him a drunken “jackal” out to kill innocent Afghans.

Years after he left Afghanistan, the country is once again in chaos and the Taliban have captured several provinces after US withdrawal.

As political commentators criticize the US for "hasty" drawdown, Prince Harry has chosen not to comment on the situation in Afghanistan.

Harry is settled in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two children after stepping down from his royal duties.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer on Sunday said, "It’s only a matter of time before someone writes a story professing to know Prince Harry’s thoughts on the debacle in Afghanistan."

He added, "I suppose. I’d be surprised, even now, if he publicly voiced criticism of the US-led abrupt withdrawal, ensuing chaos, and waste of troops’ lives."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles' charity evacuates staff from Afghanistan

Prince Charles' charity evacuates staff from Afghanistan
Zoë Kravitz has lost count of her tattoos: 'it’s hard to stop'

Zoë Kravitz has lost count of her tattoos: 'it’s hard to stop'
Prince Harry will not throw dirt on Queen in memoir because 'he respects her a lot'

Prince Harry will not throw dirt on Queen in memoir because 'he respects her a lot'
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sued by former rape victim

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sued by former rape victim
Khloe Kardashian reveals 'cruel' people on social media make her 'anxious'

Khloe Kardashian reveals 'cruel' people on social media make her 'anxious'
Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian
Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'

Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders
Cameron Diaz recalls meeting husband Benji Madden after Hollywood exit

Cameron Diaz recalls meeting husband Benji Madden after Hollywood exit
Barbie celebrates 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Barbie celebrates 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Latest

view all