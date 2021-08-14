Will Prince Harry criticise US withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Prince Harry said in 2013 that he killed Afghan insurgents during sorties against the Taliban while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan where he was a gunner in Apache attack helicopters.



The Taliban had said they would do its utmost to kidnap or kill Harry during his tour, and an Afghan insurgent warlord labeled him a drunken “jackal” out to kill innocent Afghans.



Years after he left Afghanistan, the country is once again in chaos and the Taliban have captured several provinces after US withdrawal.

As political commentators criticize the US for "hasty" drawdown, Prince Harry has chosen not to comment on the situation in Afghanistan.

Harry is settled in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two children after stepping down from his royal duties.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer on Sunday said, "It’s only a matter of time before someone writes a story professing to know Prince Harry’s thoughts on the debacle in Afghanistan."

He added, "I suppose. I’d be surprised, even now, if he publicly voiced criticism of the US-led abrupt withdrawal, ensuing chaos, and waste of troops’ lives."