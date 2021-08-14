 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William cross 2 million followers on Twitter

Kate Middleton and Prince William have crossed two million followers on their Twitter account.

After posting more than 11,000 tweets, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now being followed by more than 2.2 million people.

The royal couple is less popular on Twitter than on Instagram where they recently hit 13 million followers.

Kate Middleton and Prince William used their social media accounts to communicate with people during Britain's coronavirus lockdown.

The couple is admired by millions of people across the globe for their charity work.

