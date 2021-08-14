 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix dream in tatters: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix dream in tatters: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix dream in tatters: report

A royal expert recently called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix project in a scathing takedown.

This claim has been made by royal biographer and author Daniela Elser.

In her new piece for news.au.com, she wrote a scathing takedown of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal and admitted in June, “While on one hand TV and feature-length projects take years to get to the screen, on the other, what has Netflix really gotten so far for their estimated $133million investment in the Duke and Duchess?”

“Sure, their signing was a huge publicity coup but so far all the streaming giant has gotten for their nine-figure financial commitment is essentially the world’s most expensive press release.”

“Harry and Meghan have a lot to prove, and fast, because they are fighting against the clock here."

As a result, more time might mean more investment, “When the Sussex’s do start unveiling their slate of TV and podcasting projects they will get one shot; that is, one chance to impress audiences and make their mark either in terms of steaming figures or critical plaudits.”

“When the novelty and the lustre of working with members of the Royal Family wears off if they don’t have streaming counts or a clutch of awards to show for themselves, then will their contracts be renewed?”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s respect for Queen ‘only thing keeping hugely damaging’ details at bay

Prince Harry’s respect for Queen ‘only thing keeping hugely damaging’ details at bay
Kate Middleton and Prince William cross 2 million followers on Twitter

Kate Middleton and Prince William cross 2 million followers on Twitter

Prince Charles ‘wants Prince Andrew to address’ assault claims

Prince Charles ‘wants Prince Andrew to address’ assault claims
Will Prince Harry criticise US withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Will Prince Harry criticise US withdrawal from Afghanistan?
The Firm ‘perplexed’ over Prince Andrew’s silence in assault lawsuit

The Firm ‘perplexed’ over Prince Andrew’s silence in assault lawsuit

Prince Charles' charity evacuates staff from Afghanistan

Prince Charles' charity evacuates staff from Afghanistan
Zoë Kravitz has lost count of her tattoos: 'it’s hard to stop'

Zoë Kravitz has lost count of her tattoos: 'it’s hard to stop'
Prince Harry will not throw dirt on Queen in memoir because 'he respects her a lot'

Prince Harry will not throw dirt on Queen in memoir because 'he respects her a lot'
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sued by former rape victim

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sued by former rape victim
Khloe Kardashian reveals 'cruel' people on social media make her 'anxious'

Khloe Kardashian reveals 'cruel' people on social media make her 'anxious'
Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

Grammy winner Nanci Griffith dies aged 68

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian

Latest

view all