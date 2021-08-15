 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s legal team scrambling to ‘assess best tactics’ for least damage

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Prince Andrew’s legal team is reportedly working hard to ‘assess the best tactics’ that will cause the ‘least amount of damage’.

This claim has been brought forward by associate editor Stephen Wright and during his interview with the Daily Mail he was quoted saying, "These are very, very serious allegations and it represents a real upping of the stakes in what is effectively now a duel between the Duke and his American accuser, Virginia Roberts.”

He also added, “He's got one of the best legal brains in the country, Clare Montgomery QC, advising him on this.”

“They are obviously assessing the best tactics, it doesn't look good to the man in the streets probably that he is saying nothing, but they are trying to plot a way through this that causes him the least damage.”

More From Entertainment:

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland plan to ‘hit reset’ on wedding plans

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland plan to ‘hit reset’ on wedding plans
Lizzo addresses ‘having to own’ being plus-sized

Lizzo addresses ‘having to own’ being plus-sized
Prince Charles ‘deeply hurt’ over Prince Harry’s claims in royal attack

Prince Charles ‘deeply hurt’ over Prince Harry’s claims in royal attack
Chrissy Teigen dedicates entire ‘Cravings’ section to baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen dedicates entire ‘Cravings’ section to baby Jack
Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project dubbed ‘misguided way’ at ‘bolstering reputation’

Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project dubbed ‘misguided way’ at ‘bolstering reputation’
Prince Andrew will be served papers ‘in person’ before trail

Prince Andrew will be served papers ‘in person’ before trail
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise aids Prince William, Kate Middleton

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise aids Prince William, Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle’s projects to ‘go down badly’ after ‘betrayal’: report

Meghan Markle’s projects to ‘go down badly’ after ‘betrayal’: report
Prince Harry’s respect for Queen ‘only thing keeping hugely damaging’ details at bay

Prince Harry’s respect for Queen ‘only thing keeping hugely damaging’ details at bay
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on 'documentary on past charity drives

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on 'documentary on past charity drives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix dream in tatters: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix dream in tatters: report
Kate Middleton and Prince William cross 2 million followers on Twitter

Kate Middleton and Prince William cross 2 million followers on Twitter

Latest

view all