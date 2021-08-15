 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland plan to ‘hit reset’ on wedding plans

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland recently sat down for a chat and addressed their wedding plans for 2022.

Hyland’s finance Wells got candid about wedding plans during an interview with People magazine for the Bachelor in Paradise premiere event.

There he was quoted saying, “We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen.”

“So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!”

“We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff.”

