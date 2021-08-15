Britney Spears opens up about weight loss as she flaunts her slim face

US singer and actress Britney Spears flaunted her slim face as she opened up about weight loss days after her father Jamie Spears decided to step down as conservator of her estate.



The 39-year-old pop star got candid about losing weight after her father decided to step down, seemingly ending a bitter legal battle with his daughter.

Britney last month launched a bid to remove him from the controversial 13-year guardianship that she said amounted to "abuse."

The Crazy singer turned to Instagram and shared close-up photos of her face, flaunting her slim look.

Britney Spears says in the caption of the post, “It’s really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs first ... then my stomach ... then my face … and that's when I know I’ve actually lost weight!!!!”

“When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it… In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth!!!!”

“I have a couple of throwback dances from this summer where I looked heavier but it's weird cause I think I was happier !!!!,” the pop singer further said.

“Oh well ... sorry for my shallow talk of weight … but it is what it is you know!!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!,” she concluded.