 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears opens up about weight loss as she flaunts her slim face

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Britney Spears opens up about weight loss as she flaunts her slim face
Britney Spears opens up about weight loss as she flaunts her slim face

US singer and actress Britney Spears flaunted her slim face as she opened up about weight loss days after her father Jamie Spears decided to step down as conservator of her estate.

The 39-year-old pop star got candid about losing weight after her father decided to step down, seemingly ending a bitter legal battle with his daughter.

Britney last month launched a bid to remove him from the controversial 13-year guardianship that she said amounted to "abuse."

The Crazy singer turned to Instagram and shared close-up photos of her face, flaunting her slim look.

Britney Spears says in the caption of the post, “It’s really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs first ... then my stomach ... then my face … and that's when I know I’ve actually lost weight!!!!”

“When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it… In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth!!!!”

“I have a couple of throwback dances from this summer where I looked heavier but it's weird cause I think I was happier !!!!,” the pop singer further said.

“Oh well ... sorry for my shallow talk of weight … but it is what it is you know!!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Why Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy ticks all the boxes

Why Ryan Reynolds' movie Free Guy ticks all the boxes
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish celebrate five years of saying 'I do'

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish celebrate five years of saying 'I do'
Priyanka Chopra heads out for dinner with star-studded gang

Priyanka Chopra heads out for dinner with star-studded gang

Elliot Page rings in the weekend with selfie

Elliot Page rings in the weekend with selfie
Ashley Graham marks 11 years of marriage with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham marks 11 years of marriage with husband Justin Ervin

Jennifer Lopez's clears Instagram of ex Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez's clears Instagram of ex Alex Rodriguez

Can you guess Ariana Grande's adviser in The Voice?

Can you guess Ariana Grande's adviser in The Voice?
'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turkish actor expresses love for Pakistan on Independence Day

'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Turkish actor expresses love for Pakistan on Independence Day

Dua Lipa celebrates success of her new song

Dua Lipa celebrates success of her new song
Meghan Markle's brother to appear on TV show

Meghan Markle's brother to appear on TV show
Dua Lipa gushes over opportunity to release song with Elton John

Dua Lipa gushes over opportunity to release song with Elton John
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland plan to ‘hit reset’ on wedding plans

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland plan to ‘hit reset’ on wedding plans

Latest

view all