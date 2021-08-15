 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa enjoy little 'Game of Thrones' reunion

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa enjoy little 'Game of Thrones' reunion

Emilia Clarke is having a little reunion with her on-screen husband Jason Momoa.

The Game of Thrones alumni met over the weekend and recalled golden memories together.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft," Clarke captioned alongside her photo of Momoa lifting her.


 The stars played husband and wife in the hit HBO fantasy drama. While Clarke essayed the role of Khaleesi, Momoa appeared onscreen as Khal Drogo.

