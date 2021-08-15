 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth may ‘step in’ as shield for Prince Andrew

Experts speculate Queen Elizabeth may end up stepping in to protect Prince Andrew as a ‘guardian’ of the Firm.

This news has been brought forward by a leading expert on the income of the House of Windsor and author of The Queen’s True Worth, David McClure.

He told Express, “The Duchy of Lancaster has been doing very well and is something of a cash cow for the Queen, and the Royal Family has for a long time shown itself to be adept at keeping hold of its private wealth.”

“Should the need arise it would seem reasonable to assume that the Queen would step in to help Andrew. Clearly, she has a soft spot for her second son but she also is responsible for the guardianship of a Royal Family that is at risk of reputational damage. Were there a need to solve the problem and meet legal bills, there is not a shortage of cash.”

