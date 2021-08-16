 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Prince Harry to meet Queen in UK as part of $100million Netflix deal

Monday Aug 16, 2021

The Duke of Sussex will arrive with an entire camera crew following him, for a weekend at the Palace

Prince Harry will reportedly make his way back to the UK to visit Queen Elizabeth as part of his whopping Netflix deal worth $100million. 

Harry, 36, is due to lead planning for new year's military veterans' Invictus games in Holland.

According to sources cited by Express UK, Harry will meet his grandmother after being filmed giving a speech at the Army's rehabilitation centre in Nottinghamshire.

The crew will film Harry at the Stanford Hall, with Meghan Markle and his two kids in Montecito, California. 

Harry will be filmed for a documentary on the Invictus games, directed by British documentary-maker helming a team that has won an Academy Award for their short film The White Helmets already, as well as a BAFTA for Virunga, set in the Congo’s Virunga national park.

