Jada Pinkett Smith debuts new arm tattoo inspired by 'divine femininity'

Monday Aug 16 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith is living life like it’s her last day as she showed off some major ink. 

In a post on Instagram, the Red Table Talk host unveiled the new tattoo saying that she planned on getting inked when she was 60 but decided against it because of how unpredictable life can be.

She added that this was just the first of many tattoos she would be getting in order to complete her sleeve. 

"I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I'm starting to build my sleeve now," she said.

The tattoo seems to be an ode to the "divine feminine" as it featured a  woman in a spiritual position. 

"Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma," she wrote continued while adding the hashtags, "#MataSita," "#Allat," "#Oshun," and "#QuanYin."

Take a look:




