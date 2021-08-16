 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Adele kicks of ‘dream home’ construction: source

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Lyricist and singer Adele prepares to start construction on her 2 million pound mansion located in the heart of Kensington.

The property itself cost the singer a total of 11 million pounds and all appropriate building permits have been arranged.

The news has been released by a source close to The Mirror and according to their findings, Adele believes “This is a home fit for one of the biggest stars on the planet. There’s no expense spared.”

Just Adele’s bedroom will span across 1,000 sq ft with three en-suite bedrooms, as well as an expensive playroom for her 8-year-old son Angelo.

The insider also revealed that the house's first floor will be reserved for Adele’s master suite and will have a completely glass-floored hallway.

