Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Jennifer Lopez buys jewellery for Ben Affleck's two daughters

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Jennifer Lopez is making all efforts to win hearts of her beau Ben Affleck's kids as she bought “birth flower necklaces” for his daughters while on a shopping trip with her own child.

The ‘Hustlers’ star and the ‘Justice League’ actor's relationship has been growing stronger since they rekindled their romance almost two decades after their split in 2004.

Things have been getting even more serious between the pair, as Jennifer has been spotted buying jewellery for Ben’s two daughters – Violent, 15, and Seraphina, 12 – while out shopping with her own daughter, 13-year-old Emme.

A media outlet, citing an eyewitness, reported that the singer stopped by a jewellery station and picked out several 'birth flower necklaces,' including two for Ben's daughters.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reported fully committed to one another, but not planning on marrying just yet.

