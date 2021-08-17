 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps of Hailey and family as he teases new music

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps of Hailey and family as he teases new music

Canadian singer Justin Bieber posed alongside his wife Hailey Bieber in the family snaps as he returned home for his sibling’s birthday.

The 'Yummy' singer enjoyed a wholesome family weekend in Canada last week, sharing photos from the quality time with his loved ones on Instagram on Monday.

The 27-year-old pop star also dropped the news that he would be releasing new music soon.

Justin rocked a funky patterned blue shirt as he posed with his family including his father Jeremy. The singer captioned the images: ‘Ma familia,’ ‘Happy birthday bay,’ adding a heart eyes emoji.

Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps of Hailey and family as he teases new music

The music icon looked happy with his model wife Hailey Bieber as he posed with his baseball cap backwards on his head in front of an open field under a blue summer sky with fluffy white clouds.

Later the same day, Justin Bieber posted a video of himself performing at the Freedom Experience, 1DayLA’s COVID-19 service event that took place in Los Angeles in July.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez buys jewellery for Ben Affleck's two daughters

Jennifer Lopez buys jewellery for Ben Affleck's two daughters
Billie Eilish doing superb on RS200 chart

Billie Eilish doing superb on RS200 chart
Prince Harry encourages military veterans after Kabul's fall to Taliban

Prince Harry encourages military veterans after Kabul's fall to Taliban
Kim Kardashian shares her 'first photo shoot ever'

Kim Kardashian shares her 'first photo shoot ever'
Princess Beatrice’s pals reveal ‘challenges’ as a step-mom to Edoardo’s kids

Princess Beatrice’s pals reveal ‘challenges’ as a step-mom to Edoardo’s kids
Lili Wayne addresses past suicide attempt: I’m still here for a reason’

Lili Wayne addresses past suicide attempt: I’m still here for a reason’
Kristen Bell explains the need for mental health mantras in parenting tactics

Kristen Bell explains the need for mental health mantras in parenting tactics
Adele kicks of ‘dream home’ construction: source

Adele kicks of ‘dream home’ construction: source
Jason Momoa reveals TV rules he has for his kids

Jason Momoa reveals TV rules he has for his kids
Jay-Z's latest move involves opening up sportsbook

Jay-Z's latest move involves opening up sportsbook
Lizzo addresses ‘fatphobic’ comments: ‘I feel so down’

Lizzo addresses ‘fatphobic’ comments: ‘I feel so down’
Princess Beatrice addresses ‘gift of Dyslexia’

Princess Beatrice addresses ‘gift of Dyslexia’

Latest

view all