Justin Bieber shares adorable snaps of Hailey and family as he teases new music

Canadian singer Justin Bieber posed alongside his wife Hailey Bieber in the family snaps as he returned home for his sibling’s birthday.



The 'Yummy' singer enjoyed a wholesome family weekend in Canada last week, sharing photos from the quality time with his loved ones on Instagram on Monday.

The 27-year-old pop star also dropped the news that he would be releasing new music soon.

Justin rocked a funky patterned blue shirt as he posed with his family including his father Jeremy. The singer captioned the images: ‘Ma familia,’ ‘Happy birthday bay,’ adding a heart eyes emoji.



The music icon looked happy with his model wife Hailey Bieber as he posed with his baseball cap backwards on his head in front of an open field under a blue summer sky with fluffy white clouds.

Later the same day, Justin Bieber posted a video of himself performing at the Freedom Experience, 1DayLA’s COVID-19 service event that took place in Los Angeles in July.